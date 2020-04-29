Shade Ransomware shuts down, releases 750K decryption keys

The Shade Ransomware operators have apologized for the harm caused to their victims, shutting down operations and releasing over 750,000 decryption keys. The group has been in operation since 2014, predominantly targeting victims in Russia and Ukraine. According to experts behind the ransomware identification site ID Ransomware, submissions related to the group have been steady since 2014 until the end of 2019, when the numbers began to decline.

In accordance with their statement, the ransomware operators have provided instructions on how victims can recover their encrypted files using the released keys. The group’s trojan-encryptor is also known as Shade, Troldesh and Encoder.858. The team ended the distribution of its trojan-encryptor at the end of 2019. The group stated that they had decided to end the long history of the group by publishing decryption keys and their decryption soft, stating that they hope antivirus companies will issue new user-friendly decryption tools.

