WHO Confirms Email Credentials Leak

This week, the World Health Organization disclosed that they were the victim of a cyberattack that resulted in 450 active WHO email addresses and passwords being leaked. The cyberattack was directed at the organization’s staff, which is one of many groups working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO, along with other organizations, have reportedly had their email addresses and passwords exposed online in the past week by an unknown entity, including the Gates Foundation, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health.

Collectively, experts estimate that there have been 25,000 email credentials linked to these groups leaked online in recent days. According to an analysis by SITE Intelligence, the credentials are being used by far-right extremists and hackers to spread false theories related to the pandemic. WHO is the first of the reported organizations to publicly address the incident.

