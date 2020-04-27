Global RiskNews Briefs

Amid mounting speculation, South Korea says Kim Jong Un is ‘alive and well’

27 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

Despite rumors that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is in bad health, South Korea stated that he is alive and well, claiming that the speculations are unfounded. Moon Chung-in, the top foreign policy adviser to the South Korean President stated that there have been no suspicious movements detected and that the North Korean leader has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13.

Questions over Kim Jong Un’s health were raised after he missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday in mid-April. Before the event, he had been seen at a politburo meeting. Earlier this week, CNN reported that the US was monitoring intelligence that Kim was in critical condition after surgery. A report by a South Korean newspaper stated that Kim had undergone a cardiovascular procedure that left him in poor condition, however, US officials stated that the reliability of the report is difficult to assess.

