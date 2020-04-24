CyberNews Briefs

Phishers exploiting employees’ layoff, payroll concerns

24 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

Two new phishing campaigns that aim to obtain Zoom and WebEx credentials have emerged, capitalizing on fears of layoffs and payroll changes. The phishing emails deliver fake information with “Zoom meeting about termination” in the headline, scaring recipients into clicking malicious links that then harvest Zoom passwords.

Abnormal Security discovered the campaigns, one of which seems to come from the organization’s Human Resources Department. The emails instruct the victim to attend an urgent Zoom meeting scheduled to start in just minutes. The malicious link instead takes the victim to a spoofed Zoom login page. The email is formatted very similarly to a legitimate meeting reminder that is used by Zoom.

