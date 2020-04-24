Maze Group Wages Ransomware Attack on Cognizant

A ransomware attack conducted by the Maze group has targeted a New Jersey Fortune 500 company, Cognizant, compromising internal systems. Cognizant confirmed on April 18 that it was the victim of a ransomware attack that affected services to some clients. Maze group is notorious for exfiltrating data from victims during attacks and later publishing the data online if ransom is not paid.

Last Saturday, Cognizant stated that the incident involved internal systems and disrupted service for clients. The company also stated that they are taking action to contain the incident with the help of internal security teams and leading cyber defense firms, as well as multiple authorities. On Sunday, the company posted an update, stating that it had since contacted its customers to warn them of the implications of the attack.

