US Bans Church Website Selling COVID19 ‘Miracle’ Treatment

The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing (Genesis) was found to be in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act earlier this week, and they were ordered to shut down a website advertising a miracle cure for COVID-19, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS, and Alzheimer’s disease. Genesis was found guilty of unlawfully distributing the Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) as well as other ‘miracle’ treatments.

MMS is an unproven treatment that contains the same amount of chlorine dioxide as industrial bleach, according to the FDA. The FDA has been warning Genesis’s consumers since 2010 that MMS can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and severe dehydration. A federal court in Florida has recently entered a temporary injunction against Genesis and four associates, demanding that they shut down the fraudulent website.

