Seoul sees no suspicious activity in North amid Kim concerns

On Tuesday, the South Korean government declared that it has not detected unusual activity in North Korea despite unconfirmed reports that the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in fragile condition after heart surgery. South Korea stated that it has no information about the speculation over Kim’s health. The rumors arose after Kim missed a celebration of his late grandfather and state founder on April 15, which is North Korea’s most important holiday.

Kim’s latest public appearance was on April 11 when he presided over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party. North Korean state media also reports that Kim sent greeting to Bashar Assad last week and that he sent a birthday gift to a North Korean woman who turned 100 on Monday. A US official stated that the White House was aware of the speculations before reports emerged on Monday, confirming that they had information that Kim may have undergone surgery. The US also stressed that they had no confirmation on any aspect of the rumors.

