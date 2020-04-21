Israel’s Netanyahu and Gantz sign unity government deal

On Monday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival Benny Gantz signed an agreement that forms an emergency unity government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deal will allow the pair to exercise rotating leadership over the country, with Netanyahu going first. The move brings political certainty to Israel after a year of political paralysis and three inconclusive elections.

Gantz and Netanyahu have faced pleas over the past few weeks to avoid a fourth election and rather combine efforts to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Israel currently has 13,700 confirmed cases and 177 associated deaths. The deal was signed in Jerusalem on Monday night as Israel remains under lockdown orders. Netanyahu stated that the agreement will act to save the livelihood of Israeli citizens and prevents a fourth election.

