In the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, a gunman disguised as a police officer killed 16 people on a rampage that is now the deadliest attack of its kind in the country’s history. On Sunday, officials stated that the suspected shooter was dead after he shot people in their homes and set fires. A police officer was among those killed, and several other bodies were found inside and outside one home. The shooting occurred in the small, rural town of Portapique, which is roughly 60 miles north of Halifax.

However, there were other locations where police officers found bodies. The assault began late on Saturday, and authorities think that this is when the shooter may have targeted his first victims but then continued to kill others on the rampage. Police first reported that they had arrested the suspect, Gabriel Wortman, 51, however, they then stated that he had died although it remains unclear how.

Read More: 16 killed in shooting rampage, deadliest in Canadian history