Zoom Revamps Bug Bounty Program

17 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

On Wednesday, the video conferencing platform Zoom announced that it is re-launching its bug bounty program in collaboration with Luta Security. The company aims to make significant changes to the program amid security alerts regarding the platform’s cybersecurity practices and safety. Researchers have reported finding potentially serious vulnerabilities in the video conferencing services, promoting organizations to ban the service.

However, Zoom has been working hard on its cybersecurity after the company saw a drastic uptake in customers due to the WFH movement and universities and schools transitioning to virtual learning. Luta Security is well known for improving bug bounty programs, helping giants such as Microsoft and companies like HackerOne. The company plants to re-architect their bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure programs, which will allow Zoom to provide its customers with even better cybersecurity.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

