US issues guidance on North Korean hackers, offers $5M reward

16 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

The US government issued a statement in which they offered guidance on North Korean hacking activity. The document, which is a joint advisory, was published by several government entities, including the US Department of State, Treasury, Homeland Security, and the FBI. The report estimates that last year, North Korean hackers helped the regime to profit roughly $2 billion from 35 cyberattacks that targeted banks and cryptocurrency exchanges across 17 countries.

The document, called the DPRK Cyber Threat Advisory, was issued today and states that there will be a reward for any individuals offering information on North Korea’s hacking activity. This includes past and ongoing operations. The reward may be up to $5 million if it leads to the identification or location of North Korean nation-state actors of the disruption of illicit DPRK activities.

