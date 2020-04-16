The Latest Chinese Supply Chain Restrictions And Its Impact To The Telco Industry

China and the US have been fighting over trade deals since the beginning of 2018. The US has placed restrictions on the Chinese company Huawei, limiting its ability to purchase necessary components from US manufacturers for many of its products. The US has also been concerned about the national security threat that Chinese telecommunications infrastructure presents to the US.

Now, new restrictions have been in process in Washington regarding companies that use US semiconductor fabrication equipment to supply Huawei, a company that the US views as a threat to national security. The measures would potentially require that the US government issues licenses before companies could deliver manufacturing products to the Chinese technology giant.

