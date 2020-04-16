CyberNews Briefs

PPE, COVID-19 Medical Supplies Targeted by BEC Scams

16 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

The FBI has confirmed that agencies aiming to but items like ventilators have unknowingly been conned into a BEC scam in which they transfer funds to threat actors rather than legitimate organizations. There has been a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in American hospitals across the country, and the FBI recently warned that threat actors are taking advantage of healthcare agencies looking to procure PPE and critical equipment.

The attacks are business email compromise (BEC) attacks that are targeting people seeking PPE supplies. The FBI posted a warning to their website stating that they had become aware of multiple incidents in which state government agencies were victims of BEC attacks when attempting to procure PPE.

Read More: PPE, COVID-19 Medical Supplies Targeted by BEC Scams

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China’s Export Restrictions Strand Medical Goods U.S. Needs to Fight Coronavirus, State Department Says

April 16, 2020

China tries to revive economy but consumer engine sputters

April 16, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2