PPE, COVID-19 Medical Supplies Targeted by BEC Scams

The FBI has confirmed that agencies aiming to but items like ventilators have unknowingly been conned into a BEC scam in which they transfer funds to threat actors rather than legitimate organizations. There has been a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in American hospitals across the country, and the FBI recently warned that threat actors are taking advantage of healthcare agencies looking to procure PPE and critical equipment.

The attacks are business email compromise (BEC) attacks that are targeting people seeking PPE supplies. The FBI posted a warning to their website stating that they had become aware of multiple incidents in which state government agencies were victims of BEC attacks when attempting to procure PPE.