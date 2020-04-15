Coronavirus takes a serious turn in Russia, and Putin no longer radiates confidence

On Tuesday, Russia’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases spiked by 2,774, bringing the country’s total cases to 21,102 according to an official count. The country has reported 170 deaths, half of which are in Moscow alone. In a Monday videoconference with other officials leading the efforts to halt the spread of the infectious virus, Putin’s demeanor has changed as he recognized the country had not passed the peak of the pandemic yet.

Less than a month ago, Putin had boasted that Russia had avoided a crisis due to early lockdown measures. However, the country’s cases have surged in recent days, with two records being set on Monday, and then again on Tuesday. Now, Putin is under criticism for the way he handled the crisis in the earlier stages.