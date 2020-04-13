New Wiper Malware impersonates security researchers as prank

A new wiper malware operator has launched a campaign that locks victim’s computers before they can start Windows and then blames the malware infection on two well known and respected security researchers, Vitali Kremez and MalwareHunterTeam. The campaign has emerged over the past 24 hours.

Victims have been targeted after downloading and installing software from malicious free software sites. When the victim is locked out of their device, the PC displays a message fraudulently claiming that they were infected by Kremez and MalwareHunterTeam, who have nothing to do with the malware. Another variant only names Kremez, as well as disclosing his email addresses and phone numbers.

