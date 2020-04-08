News BriefsTechnology

Pentagon Seeks Innovative Commercial Tech to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

08 Apr 2020

On behalf of the Defense Department, the US Air Force has announced that it is seeking innovative commercial technology and research that could help navigate the national crisis that the COVID-10 pandemic poses. The Air Force Aquisition COVID-19 Task Force on April 6 released a solicitation for new technologies.

The solicitation covers seven mission areas: combatting the spread of the virus, addressing the welfare of citizens, readiness, logistics, industrial base impacts, and medical areas that aim to support national efforts. The task force was launched last month to synchronize the Defense Department’s response to the pandemic.

