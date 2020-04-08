NASA under ‘significantly increasing’ hacking, phishing attacks

NASA reported that they have been observing increasing malicious activity originating from both cybercriminals and nation-state hackers targeting their personnel and systems while their employees telecommute during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency stated that they had successfully blocked a wave of malicious cyberattacks with pre-existing mitigation tools and measures. However, NASA has reported double the number of phishing attempts over the past few weeks.

NASA also reported an exponential increase in malware attacks and twice the number of malicious sites being blocked, protecting users from potential cyberattacks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NASA also stated that employees and contractors should be alert to the fact that nation-state hackers are using the pandemic to target and exploit NASA electronic devices, networks, and personal devices.

