BlackBerry has stated that five threat groups that have been known to steal US companies’ intellectual property on behalf of the Chinese government may have the power to do critical damage during the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers at BlackBerry claim that the groups have targeted companies in industries via cross-platform attacks on back-end servers that store sensitive data. The attackers have largely focused on Linux servers.

The APT groups focused on Linux servers due to the fact that these systems are traditionally not as secure as other key infrastructure. The BlackBerry report uncovers both why and how these groups used enterprise Linux systems to steal sensitive data from the US. The access that the hacking groups have achieved over the past years places them in a position in which they could be capable of maliciously exploiting the surge in COVID-19 teleworking, according to BlackBerry.

Read More: Chinese APT Groups Targeted Enterprise Linux Systems in Decade-Long Data Theft Campaign