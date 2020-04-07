FBI warns again of BEC scammers exploiting cloud email services

The FBI issued a warning to the public yesterday, stating that its Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has received numerous reports of cybercriminals abusing could based email services in Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks. This marks the second time within the past month that the FBI has warned of BEC scams, as another private industry notification PIN was issued in early March.

In the last PIN, the FBI specifically mentioned Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 as two cloud-based email services targeted in the BEC attacks, however, the latest warning did not mention any targeted entities by name. The FBI also stated that the IC3 had received complaints totaling over $2.1 billion in losses from BEC scams between January 2014 and October 2019. However, the reason for the statement released by the FBI yesterday is likely a recent uptake in attacks.

