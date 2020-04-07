Coronavirus: Moroccans without masks in public risk jail terms

Morocco has imposed new rules regarding face mask use in the country, and individuals who leave their homes without the protective gear risk prison sentences of up to three months and a fine of up to $126. The order takes effect today after the decision was reached yesterday after a government meeting on how to combat the virus outbreak.

In Morocco, face masks will be sold at a subsidized price of $0.08 each. The country plans to be producing almost six million face masks a day, according to an industry ministry spokesman. So far, Morocco has reported 1,141 COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths, imposing a state of emergency on March 19. Since the country instituted lockdown measures, more than 8,600 have been arrested for various violations of the pandemic restrictions including failing to produce a permit, illegally transporting people, or selling counterfeit goods.

