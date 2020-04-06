Chinese tourist sites packed as country comes out of lockdown, but experts say risk still high

Over the weekend, China’s tourist sites and major cities were packed despite warnings from health authorities that the risk of COVID-19 is not over yet. On Saturday, images from the Huangshan mountain park in the Anhui province show thousands of people crammed together. Although thousands of Chinese residents are eager to get out of their homes after months of travel restrictions and lockdown measures, health authorities stated that the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over for China yet.

In Beijing, parks and open spaces became crowded for the first time in months after mandatory quarantine restrictions were lifted just a few days ago. On Monday, China reported just 39 new cases of COVID-19, all of which were imported except for one. The country has recorded 82,641 cases and 3,335 deaths to date. Although restrictions are now relaxed, Chinese health experts have urged citizens to continue to use caution.