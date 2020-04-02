Anger as Japanese Prime Minister offers two cloth masks per family while refusing to declare coronavirus emergency

The Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, is facing criticism after announcing that the government would distribute two cloth face masks per household amidst the global pandemic and growing concern over medical shortages. The country currently faces a steadily increasing number of COVID-19 cases, but the Prime Minister has failed to declare a state of emergency, a move that many have deemed necessary as the country’s cases grow. According to data from Johns Hopkins, the country currently has roughly 2,300 cases and 57 deaths,

The recent spike has caused new restrictions in Tokyo and other major Japanese cities as well as a shortage of protective gear including, face masks, as they are sold out in stores. The Prime Minister’s face mask distribution proposal was deemed insufficient by many Japanese, who also claim that the plan would not take effect fast enough to have a chance at combatting the spread of the virus.