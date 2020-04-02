Global RiskNews Briefs

Anger as Japanese Prime Minister offers two cloth masks per family while refusing to declare coronavirus emergency

02 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

The Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, is facing criticism after announcing that the government would distribute two cloth face masks per household amidst the global pandemic and growing concern over medical shortages. The country currently faces a steadily increasing number of COVID-19 cases, but the Prime Minister has failed to declare a state of emergency, a move that many have deemed necessary as the country’s cases grow. According to data from Johns Hopkins, the country currently has roughly 2,300 cases and 57 deaths,

The recent spike has caused new restrictions in Tokyo and other major Japanese cities as well as a shortage of protective gear including, face masks, as they are sold out in stores. The Prime Minister’s face mask distribution proposal was deemed insufficient by many Japanese, who also claim that the plan would not take effect fast enough to have a chance at combatting the spread of the virus.

Read More: Anger as Japanese Prime Minister offers two cloth masks per family while refusing to declare coronavirus emergency

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Global Cases Approach One Million, U.S. Weighs Grounding Domestic Flights

April 2, 2020

Extremists see global chaos from virus as an opportunity

April 2, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2