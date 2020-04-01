Coronavirus: Spain’s deaths pass 9,000 as infection rate slows

In just one day, Spain has recorded another 864 deaths related to coronavirus. This has brought the total number of deaths in Europe to over 30,000, with 9,000 total deaths in Spain. Italy has experienced the most COVID-19 deaths in Europe, with Spain in second. Spain currently has over 100,000 confirmed cases, however, the infection rate within the country has been falling over the past few days, giving the country hope.

A UN report has stated that up to 25 million jobs could be lost across the globe as a result of the pandemic and as over 870,000 confirmed cases and 43,000 deaths have occurred according to data by Johns Hopkins University. Although Wednesday’s number of deaths in Spain was higher than Tuesday, the infection rate within the country has been falling over the past few days even as Spain has reported more than 800 deaths per day for five days in a row.

