Migrant workers sprayed with disinfectant in one Indian state

31 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

Uttar Pradesh, a state in India, has drawn criticism for spraying migrant workers with bleach disinfectant that is used to sanitize buses after the migrant workers were returning home. India is currently under a countrywide lockdown. A video of the incident that surfaced showed three people dressed in head to toe protective gear while spraying the bleach directly on a group of Indian workers while they sat on the ground.

A senior officer in Uttar Pradesh stated that as many as 5,000 have been sprayed with the chemicals before they were allowed to travel throughout the country. The chemical disinfectant was made from bleaching powder, and according to India was not harmful to the human body. However, many have stated that this practice is completely unnecessary as putting disinfectant on the skin will not kill a virus already present inside one’s body.

