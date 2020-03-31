Medtronic, a Dublin based company, shared design specifications for a basic ventilator model, allowing any other company that wants to help produce the masks, which are a necessity during these times, the ability to do so. Medtronic, the medical device maker, has previously mentioned a manufacturing partnership with Tesla. On Monday, Medtronic posted the specs for the PB 560 ventilator with the goal of improving the medical industry’s access to the medical technology.

The company also announced that it plans to made software and other information for the mask available for download soon. The software has been on the market since 2010 and sold in 35 countries, but will soon become public as the need for ventilators and protective gear increases. By openly sharing the information, the company hopes to increase the global production of ventilators to fight against COVID-19. Medtronic also stated that they hope their collaboration with Tesla can escalate from manufacturing ventilator components to the entire ventilator itself.

Read More: Medtronic Gives Away Ventilator Design Specs In Coronavirus Fight, Ahead Of Tesla Alliance