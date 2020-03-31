Coronavirus: Amazon workers strike over virus protection

Amazon and other delivery firms are being pressured to improve employee protection as they continue to work despite the global pandemic, playing a critical role in food and goods delivery. Some workers at the US food delivery service Instacart and US and Italian workers at Amazon have participated in walkouts to express their discontent at the level of protection. US Senators have also written to Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, to express their concerns over employee safety and protection.

However, the companies have contested this, stating that they are taking extra precautions despite the dramatic increase in demand for delivery services during the pandemic. Amazon stated that it had increased the cleaning of its facilities and introduced staggered shift to break times. A group of workers at the Amazon-owned grocery store Whole Foods plan to walk out today, citing similar problems.

