Air Force Seeks Partnerships to Produce Space Innovations and Base of the Future

AFWERX, the Air Force’s innovation startup, has announced that it is accepting submissions for nine new projects meant to further space developments and technology. This represents its biggest call for solutions to date. The initiatives, Base of the Future and the Space initiative, encompass five challenge areas and four respectively. Base of the Future aims to support the Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida which was previously hit by a Category 5 Hurricane in 2018.

The Space initiative aims to boost the next era of space technology, looking for companies, academic institutions, researchers, and individuals to submit their research. Already, over the past 18 months, AFWERX has facilitated more than $33.5 million in investments and Air Force contracts to companies submitting solutions through the challenge, according to officials.

