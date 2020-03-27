Boris Johnson Tests Positive as Global Virus Cases Surpass 500,000

On Friday, Britain announced that its Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is currently leading the country from self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The Prime Minister is experiencing mild symptoms according to the government. The Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will lead the government if Mr. Johnson is unable to under British government protocol.

Mr. Johnson’s diagnosis comes amid a global movement to impose tighter restrictions on peoples’ movement as well as mandatory quarantines to combat the spread of the virus, with some countries imposing fines or even arresting those who violate pandemic restrictions. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the current number of infections reached 537,000 on Friday, along with over 24,000 deaths. The US has now surpassed China’s total reported infections as the country nears 86,000 infections.

