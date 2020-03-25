India’s Leader Declares Nationwide Lockdown

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has ordered all nonessential government offices and private businesses to shut down in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the country. The lockdown, which affects 1.3 billion people, will last for at least three weeks. Although the country only has 519 confirmed cases and 10 deaths from the virus so far, the government is taking drastic preventative measures to ensure that the outbreak is controlled.

India’s government will also allocate roughly $2 billion to set up health care infrastructure, including new isolation hospitals, ventilators, testing kits, and other equipment necessary for handling the pandemic. Although India’s number of reported cases is relatively low, the number rose quickly and therefore the government has tried to remain on the offensive in terms of controlling the spread of the disease. All long-distance train services and domestic and international flights will be suspended in the country as part of the lockdown.

