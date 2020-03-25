Afghanistan conflict: Militants storm Sikh temple in Kabul

On Wednesday morning, militants stormed a busy Sikh temple in central Kabul, killing at least one and wounding a dozen others after suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the temple. 150 people were inside, many of whom have been rescued since the attack. The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for the attack while the Taliban denies any involvement.

Two of the remaining attackers have been killed after the attack targeted the Sikh religious minority during daily morning prayer time, according to a Sikh MP in the Afghan parliament, Anarkali Kaur Honaryar. A health ministry spokesman confirmed that the one death was a child who was worshipping at the temple with family members.

