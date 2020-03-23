New York quiets to slow virus as pressure grows on Olympics

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered all nonessential businesses to close and nonessential workers to stay home, further tightening previously implemented restrictions. The pandemic has killed more than 14,000 worldwide and infected over 335,000, threatening to make New York one of the biggest hotspots. Leaders have warned of a critical shortage of medical supplies as the number of people infected continues to rise.

Wall Street is experiencing its work decline since 2008 with most travel and public entertainment businesses shut down and bars and restaurants closed. The Tokyo Olympics are not up in the air after Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stated that athletes should prepare for a delay if the games can not be held in July as they are scheduled due to the pandemic. The Canadian Olympic Committee stated that it will not send athletes unless the games were postponed by a year, however, the IOC stated that it will take up to a month before a further announcement.

