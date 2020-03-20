In Madrid, 80% of people expected to get Covid-19, official says

According to the president of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, experts predict that over 80% of people in Madrid will get COVID-19, presenting a great risk to the vulnerable population. 15% of Spain’s population is considered at risk for serious complications should they contract the virus. These predictions have pushed Madrid to unify healthcare in the public and private sectors as well as convert normal hospital beds into ICU beds.

580 beds in these ICU units are currently occupied, and Diaz Asuyo stated that the Ministry of Health is planning to administer new rapid tests this weekend in order to catch the virus more efficiently among its inhabitants. Spain’s close neighbor, Italy, has now become the country with the most COVID-19 related deaths in the world, surpassing China a few days ago.