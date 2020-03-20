CyberNews Briefs

Identifying Critical Infrastructure During COVID-19

20 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published a detailed guide on how to identify critical infrastructure during the pandemic. The publication states that functioning critical infrastructure is paramount to effectively responding to the COVID-19 outbreak for health and safety reasons. The DHS states that specific infrastructure industries hold a critical role in how the situation develops, stating that they have a responsibility during this pandemic to continue their operations.

These infrastructures maintain the services that citizens depend on daily and would not be able to operate without during the pandemic, and are listed to support state, local, and industry partners in identifying areas of critical infrastructure. The publication lists these sectors as chemical; commercial facilities; communications; critical manufacturing; dams; defense industrial base; emergency services; energy, financial services; food and agriculture; government facilities; healthcare and public health; information technology; nuclear reactors, materials, and waste; transportation systems; and water and wastewater systems.

