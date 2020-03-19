Pentagon Seeks Pitches for 5G-Enabled Virtual Reality Projects

The Defense Department revealed that it is collaborating with the National Spectrum Consortium on a project to test applications of 5G wireless technology at several military bases across the US, In December, the agency outlined its goals to publish four separate requests for prototype proposals (RPP) that the consortium’s 300 members are able to respond to. The RPPs will encompass different functions of 5G technology that are useful to Defense officials’ experimentation with emerging 5G uses.

Over the past few weeks, the agency has completed three of the four requests, with the most recent launching on Monday. Since the project’s announcement, there has been significant progress in terms of technology development in 5G. The contract enables federal entities to create prototypes with nontraditional partners, fast-tracking the process.

