Libya-based hackers using coronavirus pandemic to spread mobile surveillance malware

Coronavirus themed emails have been targeting victims less and right, feeding off of global fear. The campaigns use messages and software as well, to trick people into downloading malware and other malicious programs. Kristin Del Rosso and other researchers at Lookout, a cybersecurity company, have uncovered a unique coronavirus attack that aims to spread malicious Andriod applications. The campaign seems to be the most recent attack in a series of larger mobile surveillance campaigns originating in Libya.

The campaign largely targets Libyan individuals with the malicious apps, however, Lookout announced on Wednesday that they discovered surveillance ware that was imitating a COVID-19 app with connections to 30 other apps. The apps integrate a spyware kit, which allows the consumer to capitalize on the current pandemic.

