COVID-19’s Impact On Tech Spending This Year

COVID-19 has affected the economy heavily, and new reports have detailed how the pandemic has directly affected tech spending in 2020 already. In collaboration with its parent company Avasant, Computer Economics has published a Coronavirus Impact Index by Industry that takes a close look at how the pandemic is affecting 11 major sectors in four critical dimensions: personnel, operations, supply chain, and revenue.

The report predicts major disruptions to High Tech and Telecommunications due to the fact that these industries are heavily reliant on Chinese supply chains, which have been and likely will continue to be severely impacted by COVID-19. After conversing with high tech manufacturers, the companies found that some are struggling to make deliveries to leading department chains due to shortages from Chinese suppliers. Another factor is that North American electronics suppliers’ offerings are significantly more expensive than their Chinese competitors.

