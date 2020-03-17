Government Partnership Offers Cash Prizes for AI Tools That Support Coronavirus Research

The COVID-19 Open Research Dataset (CORD-19) was recently created to work on developing vaccines and cures for the ongoing pandemic. The White House and industry partners announced that CORD-19 will offer a new data repository that allows all to gain access to the best research on the coronavirus effort. The dataset was a collaboration with many academic organizations, including the Allen Institute for AI, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

The information available on the pandemic can often be false, and therefore the dataset was created with the most extensive machine-readable coronavirus literature collection accessible, which allowed the researchers and organizations to go through more than 29,000 articles. The dataset will likely deliver valuable and accurate information to the public amid a global health crisis.

