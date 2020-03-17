African countries shut doors against Europe, America to combat coronavirus

Compared to the rest of the world, Africa has recorded relatively few cases of the novel coronavirus. However, even mostly unaffected countries have taken measures to prevent the virus from spreading within their countries before it is too late. Several African countries have announced new precautions, including Sudan, who has sealed off all seaports land crossings and airports, according to a spokesman for Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council.

The Council also declared a state of medical emergency, forming a committee to combat the pandemic. The committee will process citizens stranded inland crossings, preparing quarantine zones. Sudan only has one recordee case of COVID-19 at this point according to the African Center for Disease Control. In total, 27 African countries have recorded 347 cases, over half of which are in Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, and Morocco.