Czech hospital hit by cyberattack while in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak

In Brno, Czech Republic, a major hospital has been hit by a mysterious cyberattack amidst a COVID-19 outbreak that is beginning to spread across the European country. The hospital, Brno University Hospital, stated that the incident postponed urgent surgical interventions. The cybersecurity incident also re-routed new acute patients to a nearby hospital according to local media. However, hospital officials have not yet completely revealed the nature of the breach.

The hospital’s IT network was shut down entirely during the incident, and other branches of the hospital were also impacted, including the Children’s Hospital and the Maternity Hospital. A security researcher stated that the infection occurred at roughly 5 a.m. local time on March 13.

