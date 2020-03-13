Global RiskNews Briefs

EU to give migrants in Greece €2,000 to go home

13 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

Greece’s overcrowded camps among the Greek islands have called for extreme measures. EU is now willing to offer €2,000 ($2,225) to 5,000 migrants who are willing to return home to safe eligible residencies. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson announced that the Greek Government was willing to open this offer up for one month only in an attempt to decrease the inflow of migrants upon aid agencies such as  Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), who aid more than 14,000 children. Migrants are suffering in poor conditions with limited access to toilets, showers, and electricity. Those who arrive with chronic illnesses are not receiving proper care.

Most of the migrants are Syrians fleeing civil war, but there are also other Afghans, Pakistanis, and West Africans in need of assistance. In its current state, Syria is not safe for migrants to return, conversely, Pakistan has been deemed safe. Greece is temporarily halting its new asylum applications. Claims have been made that the EU governments collectively have not done enough to combat the growing migrant influx. Turkey holds 3.7 million Syrian refugees and supports the claim that the EU governments do not do enough. 

