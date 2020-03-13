ACLU sues for records on facial recognition at the border

Currently, at US borders, the Trump Administration increased the use of facial recognition on travelers. However, amidst many others, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) finds the governmental use of facial recognition to be ambiguously described and is, therefore, suing for more information. ACLU filed public record requests from multiple branches underneath the Department of Homeland Security. Records were requested from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). ACLU is attempting to find clarification on concerns surrounding facial recognition such as who is allowed to access and store facial recognition data and the intended expansion efforts of the Trump administration to include more facial recognition.

Main concerns surround the incapability of Americans to easily enter and exit the country after new efforts are in place. In addition, the validity of the biometric programs is in question due to the effects of potential biases that would make it less accurate. As of now, Americans have the opportunity to opt-out of facial recognition testing, but the CBP has proposed that the new technology become mandatory. Citizens are not fond of the new attempt by the government to invade what they believe is their own privacy.

