Researchers have been rushing to release new scientific breakthroughs that are effective in combatting the COVID-19 outbreak. The US Energy Department’s Summit supercomputer has been playing a significant role in these developments. Recently, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where Summit is located, granted researchers emergency computation time to assess a database of preexisting drug compounds to determine which might prevent the infection of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Although the research has not been completed, scientists were able to perform simulations that subsequently created outputs that experts believe will help pave the way for new experimentations that will support researchers on their search for a cure. Experts have stated that Summit currently houses the world’s most powerful supercomputer, which is essential in obtaining the necessary information to develop a cure.

Read More: Researchers at Oak Ridge National Lab Tap into Supercomputing to Help Combat Coronavirus