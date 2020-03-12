News BriefsTechnology

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Lab Tap into Supercomputing to Help Combat Coronavirus

12 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

Researchers have been rushing to release new scientific breakthroughs that are effective in combatting the COVID-19 outbreak. The US Energy Department’s Summit supercomputer has been playing a significant role in these developments. Recently, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where Summit is located, granted researchers emergency computation time to assess a database of preexisting drug compounds to determine which might prevent the infection of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Although the research has not been completed, scientists were able to perform simulations that subsequently created outputs that experts believe will help pave the way for new experimentations that will support researchers on their search for a cure. Experts have stated that Summit currently houses the world’s most powerful supercomputer, which is essential in obtaining the necessary information to develop a cure.

Read More: Researchers at Oak Ridge National Lab Tap into Supercomputing to Help Combat Coronavirus 

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic, urges aggressive action

March 12, 2020

You Need to Tighten Your OODA Loop on the Coronavirus/COVID-19

March 11, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2