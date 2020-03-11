Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new phishing campaign that uses fake HIV test results to gather information from victims after clicking a malicious link, targeting insurance, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies around the world. Researchers at Proofpoint uncovered the campaign, stating that the cybercriminals were impersonating Vanderbilt University Medical Center and sending out fake HIV test results.

Recipients were prompted to open a malicious link falsely claiming to be HIV test results. The link triggers the installation of Koadic RAT, which is a malware that can take complete control of a user’s system, running programs on the infected device and gaining the ability to access sensitive information on the victim’s device. The campaign’s nature and use of Koadic RAT makes it particularly interesting to researchers.

Read More: Phishers Use Fake HIV Test Results as Bait