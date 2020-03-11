Today Microsoft released its monthly Patch Tuesday security update, publishing fixes for 115 vulnerabilities in Microsoft products. Of the 115, 24 of the vulnerabilities are classified as Critical while 88 are classified as Important. Experts advise users to install these security updates as soon as possible to mitigate possible security risks.

Earlier today, Microsoft stated that it was fixing a wormable SMBv3 RCE vulnerability, however, Microsoft did not include it in the Patch Tuesday update. Although there is not much information on this particular bug, the vulnerability was known to be very several and similar to the previous EternalBlue vulnerability. Cisco Talos and Fortinet published information on the vulnerability, but have since removed it.

Read More: Microsoft March 2020 Patch Tuesday Fixes 115 Vulnerabilities