T-Mobile Suffers Another Breach as Staff Emails Targeted

The phone carrier T-Mobile recently suffered a malicious cybersecurity attack that allowed the attacker access to T-Mobile customer account information. This is not the first time that T-Mobile has been the subject of such an attack; in 2018, 2 million customers had their information illegally accessed. T-Mobile is in the process of notifying customers on the details of the attack, and has warned all of its customers against possible phishing attacks.

One of the biggest risks following cybersecurity breaches are phishing attacks, particularly dangerous because malicious actors may have access to information that customers would only expect legitimate organizations to possess. In this case, the attacker was unable to gain access to financial information and Social Security Numbers, customer names, addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, rate plans and billing information, which could be used in a phishing attempt by the attacker. T-Mobile is currently working with federal investigators to ascertain the source of the attack and to correct any possible points of access within their system.

