In 2020, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has confiscated several 3D printed guns in passengers’ carry on baggage. On February 20, officials discovered a 3D gun in a passenger’s bag at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, according to a post issued by the TSA that highlights banned items, including the 3D guns. The post notes that in the period between February 10 and February 23, TSA officials confiscated 161 firearms, 145 of which were loaded and 62 were round chambered. In 2016, the TSA stated that it had confiscated its first 3D printed firearm.

Although TSA authorities did not immediately provide a number of how many 3D printed guns were collected across all of the US in 2019 or early 2020, but a spokesperson stated that travelers with these firearms will face civil penalties imposed by TSA. 3D printed guns are handled just like standard firearms and must be check-in baggage in accordance with federal regulations.

Read More: TSA Confiscated 3D-Printed Guns at Raleigh-Durham International Airport