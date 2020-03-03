Exit polls on Israeli TV stations have shown that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party has captured 59 seats in Monday’s vote, which is two short of the majority that constitutes a victory. The Likud party emerged as the largest party in the country’s third election in under a year, however, it remains unclear whether Netanyahu can secure a parliamentary majority as he faces trial within the month. Netanyahu has been accused of corruption and has since ruthlessly defended his innocence.

Although Likud’s opponents were projected to win the majority of 61 seats, its main challenger remained behind the Likud party by several seats and the rest of the opposition fragmented, point towards a continued paralysis of Israel’s political system. As of early Tuesday morning, only 14% of the ballots have been counted. If the official results end up matching the exit polls projections, Netanyahu could face trial as Israel continues to be paralyzed by political gridlock.

Read More: Exit polls: Netanyahu short of majority in Israel vote