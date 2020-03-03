Global RiskNews BriefsPolitical Risk

Exit polls: Netanyahu short of majority in Israel vote

03 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

Exit polls on Israeli TV stations have shown that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party has captured 59 seats in Monday’s vote, which is two short of the majority that constitutes a victory. The Likud party emerged as the largest party in the country’s third election in under a year, however, it remains unclear whether Netanyahu can secure a parliamentary majority as he faces trial within the month. Netanyahu has been accused of corruption and has since ruthlessly defended his innocence.

Although Likud’s opponents were projected to win the majority of 61 seats, its main challenger remained behind the Likud party by several seats and the rest of the opposition fragmented, point towards a continued paralysis of Israel’s political system. As of early Tuesday morning, only 14% of the ballots have been counted. If the official results end up matching the exit polls projections, Netanyahu could face trial as Israel continues to be paralyzed by political gridlock.

Read More: Exit polls: Netanyahu short of majority in Israel vote

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Israel Applies AI To Healthcare, Building On Leadership In Cybersecurity, Digital Medical Records

March 4, 2020

Israel says it struck Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza and Syria

February 24, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2