US Railroad Contractor Reports Data Breach After Ransomware Attack

RailWorks Corporation disclosed a ransomware attack that resulted in employees’ personally identifiable information being exposed. RailWorks Corporation is one of North America’s leading railroad track and transit system providers. The breach affected current and former employees, their beneficiaries and dependents, as well as those of independent contractors. The company currently has over 3,500 employees and 45 offices in the US and Canada.

RailWorks also boasts over $3 billion worth of contracts with railroad companies, transportation agencies, and transit authorities. The company notified the employees affected by the attack following the breach, which took place on January 27. The attackers may have had access to information including names, addresses, driver license numbers, government-issued IDs, SSNs, dates of birth, and dates of hire/termination.

