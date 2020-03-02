CyberNews Briefs

Google’s War on Android App Permissions, 60 Percent Successful

Android apps that needlessly ask for permissions to handset resources such as location data have been a top threat to privacy, according to Google. The company has issued a warning to Andriod app developers regarding the app permissions, which has consequently cut the number of requests in half. Google implemented a strict permission policy that is designed to curb these developers to include reckless access to personal user data as a condition of using the app.

On Thursday, Google stated that its efforts over the past year have paid off, as 60% of the apps previously requesting access have since removed this feature. A team of Google developers stated that the developer response has ultimately impacted over 55 billion installs. Although the reduction was voluntary, it involved Google applying a stick and carrot approach to developers.

Read More: Google’s War on Android App Permissions, 60 Percent Successful

