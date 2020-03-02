First Instance of VA’s New Electronic Health Record System Now Scheduled For July

The VA has again rescheduled the deployment date for its new electronic health records system, changing the date to July. The initial deployment date was four months before, in March. The VA had announced plans to launch the Cerner Millennium platform at Mann Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington on March 28. The system is designed to be interoperable with the Defense Department’s MHS Genesis EHR system.

During a hearing on Thursday, the House Committee on Veterans Affairs confirmed that the new date will be in July, although no specific day was given. In a separate hearing on Thursday, other details were offered on the new timeline and a spokesperson stated that additional capabilities will now be deployed ahead of the schedule. According to the spokesperson, the first users to start the system reported frustrations, resulting in a pushback on the VA’s schedule.

